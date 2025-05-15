The Golden State Warriors watched Jonathan Kuminga step his game up during the NBA Playoffs. But was everything all well between he and Steve Kerr?

Kuminga faces a nebulous future with the Warriors. He's a free agent and likely will command attention. Kuminga earned extensive minutes amid the Stephen Curry injury. The Minnesota Timberwolves, however, ended the Warriors' season in five games.

He dove into what his relationship was like with the multiple NBA champion coach, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

“We’ve had ups and downs. But he helped me to get here,” Kuminga said. “We had a lot of great moments. I think our relationship is good.”

But the forward gave a vague three-word answer on what the future holds for him in the Bay Area.

“I don't know,” Kuminga said. “I still got to figure that out.”

Jonathan Kuminga impact after Steve Kerr started him for Warriors

Kuminga rose as emergency starter after Curry's hamstring ailment. He showed flashes of potential from there.

The 6-foot-7 forward won over Warriors fans at Chase Center with an insane defensive moment. Kuminga swatted Jaden McDaniels of Minnesota, then drew the and-1 against Rudy Gobert.

Jonathan Kuminga with the block on one end plus the and-1 on the other

Kerr himself raved about what he saw from Kuminga. He applauded the forward for delivering the “game of his life” in that Game 3. Kuminga exploded to score 30 points that evening, despite losing 102-97 in San Francisco. Golden State endured a fourth quarter collapse in that breakout night from Kuminga.

Kuminga scored between 18 to 30 points in the final four games against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He showed he can score at will when called upon. But now his late playoff charge complicates his future with the team. Even Curry himself believes Kuminga is on his way out.

Kuminga could earn a flashy deal from a franchise needing a scoring forward. But ESPN NBA insider Bobby Marks cites only the Brooklyn Nets can pull out the big bucks for the free agent. Regardless, the Warriors are bracing for potentially losing their 22-year-old playoffs star.