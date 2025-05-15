The Golden State Warriors were eliminated from the NBA postseason on Wednesday night before Stephen Curry could have a chance to return from his left hamstring injury. Now, the Warriors shift their focus to the offseason, with the biggest question mark surrounding Jonathan Kuminga.

Kuminga will be entering restricted free agency this summer, and many expect Game 5 to be the final time he's in a Warriors jersey.

Stephen Curry's Jonathan Kuminga comments have fans thinking he's gone

Drafted by the Warriors with the seventh overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Jonathan Kuminga has had a rough time carving himself a steady role under Steve Kerr and alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

During his exit interview with members of the media on Thursday afternoon, Stephen Curry spoke about spending four years with Kuminga and watching his development.

“I think he's grown a lot,” Curry explained. “He's been dealt a very tough hand, to be honest. Like, he came in when we started 18-2 that year. And he had some moments with getting in the playoffs, didn't really have an opportunity, we win a championship, and then we ran it back. And he's handled his business in terms of just getting better. He's trying to focus on what it means to become a better version of himself and the way that he plays and the fact that he's had plenty of time and been in rotation and that's tough for any player, let alone a young guy who's trying to figure it out in the league.”

Kuminga showed growth during the 2023-24 season, playing 74 games, including 46 starts) where he averaged 16.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists 4.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists while shooting a career-high 52.9 percent from the field.

This season, however, Kuminga struggled to find his fit alongside Curry, Green, and even Jimmy Butler after the Warriors-Heat trade.

Kuminga only played 47 games this season, including 10 starts, and averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists while shooting 45.4 percent from the field.

“I commend him on just staying ready, you see what he did the last couple games,” Curry said of Kuminga, who averaged 24.3 points and shot 55.4 percent from the field in Games 2-5 of the Timberwolves series.”That's not easy to do, to not know if your button's gonna be called or your number's gonna be called, and then go out there and perform. So I'm proud of the way that he's handled it. I hope the future's bright for him, whether it's here, whether it's wherever. And knowing that he's a guy in this league that can continue to climb that ladder on his own pace. So I think he's gone through a lot that most people haven't in four years and seen a lot, so hopefully he's better because of it.”

It remains to be seen what happens with Jonathan Kuminga, but reports from the Athletic following the season-ending loss suggests that the Warriors are expected to explore sign-and-trade scenarios involving the 22-year old forward.

“It’s nearly impossible to believe Lacob would let Kuminga sign an offer sheet elsewhere and walk away for nothing. A reunion between the sides is still on the table, league sources said. But both sides are expected to explore sign-and-trade scenarios, those sources said, which would open up the market and theoretically give Kuminga the contract and fresh start he’d desire while bringing the Warriors back rotation players of immediate value. The Warriors’ decision-makers believe they need more positional size across the board — center and otherwise.”

With the Warriors core of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler all expected back next season, it's on Mike Dunleavy and the Golden State front office to put a team around that trio that can compete for an NBA Championship.