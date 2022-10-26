Based on what we saw go down between them during Tuesday’s high-octane matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns, you would think that Klay Thompson and Devin Booker have bad blood. This seemed to be the case after an incensed Thompson just wouldn’t stop talking smack to the Suns star — a decision that led to the former’s first-ever ejection in his 10-year career.

After the game, Booker had nothing but respect for Thompson. The Suns All-Star expressed how much he admired Klay, and how it was just their competitive juices that took over during their high-profile verbal altercation.

For his part, it seems that the feeling is mutual for Klay Thompson — or at least it was six years ago. An old video of the Warriors star giving a young Booker his flowers has now resurfaced, and in it you can clearly see how highly Klay thinks/thought of his Suns counterpart (h/t Rob Perez on Twitter):

“First of all, he’s only 19,” Thompson said. “That’s unbelievable. When I was 19, I wasn’t even thinking about the league. I was still in college just trying to get to my next class and trying to handle the next day. So, to see his growth just in his rookie year, he’s gonna be one of the best two-guards in this league one day.”

Klay wasn’t done. The Warriors star further talked up Booker’s elite potential as he expressed his disbelief in how good Devin was at such a young age:

“He’s such a good shooter, but he’s got such a great floor game as well,” Klay continued. “I’m a big fan of Devin. Phoenix got a real steal out of him. He’s got a very high ceiling. It still baffles me, he’s only 19, right? That’s unbelievable.”

6 years ago at Team USA Training Camp pic.twitter.com/6Khgek3MOv — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) October 26, 2022

For his part, Booker clearly appreciated Thompson’s high praise. He said that it was a “big statement” coming from “one of the top guards from the league,” and that it “means a lot.”

Based on everything we’ve heard in the aftermath of their intense on-court confrontation, the truth is it doesn’t sound like these two stars have beef. Even Warriors head coach Steve Kerr seems to believe that there’s much more to Thompson’s burst of emotion than what’s on the surface. It just so happened that it was Booker who was standing in front of Klay at that point in time, and he ended up on the wrong end of Thompson’s ire. Then again, I’m pretty sure the Suns superstar had a few things to say as well that triggered Klay.