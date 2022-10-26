Tempers were flaring on Tuesday night during an intense marquee matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns. Klay Thompson, in particular, let his emotions get the better of him during a heated exchange with Suns star Devin Booker. Thompson was fuming, and his actions eventually led to the first-ever ejection in his career.

After the Suns took down the Warriors in what turned out to be a late-game blowout, Booker spoke out about his verbal altercation with Thompson. According to the Suns star, he has nothing but respect for Klay (h/t Talkin’ NBA on Twitter):

“Man, I love Klay Thompson,” Booker said. “I have from the beginning. From the draft, coming out, I said I want to be Klay Thompson. That doesn’t excuse us from competing against each other and talking a little mess with each other. So I have no problem with it. Big fan of his and his competitive nature. And that’s that.”

"Man I love Klay Thompson and I have from the beginning." — Devin Booker#NBATwitterpic.twitter.com/cSfIVgrz5A — 𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 (@_Talkin_NBA) October 26, 2022

Thompson isn’t exactly a saint, and he usually speaks his mind whenever the situation calls for it. He’s also been involved in his fair share of on-court beef, but nothing to this extent. Booker must have really said something to get under Thompson’s skin.

Klay Thompson and Devin Booker exchanged words 😳 Klay was ejected and let Suns fans know on his way out 🏆💍pic.twitter.com/ScoH6YJT3s — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 26, 2022

At the end of the day, it’s Booker who clearly got the better of Thompson here. Not only did he have a much better game than Klay, but more importantly, it was the Suns who got the W, 134-105.

The game was actually close up and until Thompson’s ejection. Phoenix took full advantage of the incident and they went on to cap off the third period with a furious run. After outscoring the Dubs 33-20 in the third period, Booker and Co. never took their foot off the gas, and they went on to come up with the huge statement victory on their own home floor.