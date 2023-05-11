Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Gary Payton II has had a solid series for the Golden State Warriors against the Los Angeles Lakers, although it has not all been daisies. In Game 4, he was caught on camera throwing up in his mouth and rallying to stay in the game. On the viral clip, Payton was able to add some levity to the moment.

"It reminded me of school… It was just a bad lunch. Back at school, we got like beer Olympics and stuff. You can't fall out early in there, you gotta rally." Gary Payton II on throwing up in his mouth from Game 4 😅pic.twitter.com/NnUgRMzRlh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 11, 2023

“Gotta get it out and come back and rally, yeah, just reminded me of Oregon State a little bit, go B’s.”

Payton II referenced his college days, where he was most likely doing a little bit more binge drinking, as college students do. It is a college past time to drink a little too much, puke, and start drinking again, so his ability to rally and stay in the game was a bit of nostalgia for the Warriors guard. It is refreshing to see a professional athlete playing at the highest level mention his days that so many others can relate to.

Regardless of the incident, Payton II has come up huge for the Warriors in this series. When the Warriors have found success, it has often times been with Payton II in the lineup being a key slasher for a fast-paced style. If the Warriors are going to take Game 6, expect Payton II to get plenty of run.

The Warriors and Lakers are now preparing for a pivotal Game 6 where the Warriors will attempt to stave off elimination for the second time in the series. Hopefully Gary Payton II can calm his stomach beforehand so he doesn’t face a similar incident.