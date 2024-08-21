The Golden State Warriors lost on legend on Wednesday, as Hall of Famer Alvin Attles sadly passed away at the age of 87, the team announced.

Attles was drafted 39th overall in the fifth round of the 1960 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia Warriors. After making his debut on October 28, 1960, the six-foot point guard went on to enjoy 11 seasons with the Warriors organization. He was even a part of their transition from Philadelphia to San Francisco ahead of the 1962-63 season.

During his time with the Warriors, Attles averaged 8.9 points and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 45.1 percent from the floor. He played in a total of 711 games. As the point guard of the team, Attles helped lead the Warriors to the 1964 and 1967 NBA Finals. Unfortunately, they lost both times in the championship series.

What makes Attles so special to Warriors lore is the fact that he has been affiliated with the organization ever since he was drafted in 1960. The 60-plus years Attles spent with the Warriors represent the longest stint with a single franchise for any one person in league history. The legend is also one of six players in franchise history to have his number retired (No. 16), along with Rick Berry (No. 24), Wilt Chamberlain (No. 13), Tom Meschery (No. 14), Chris Mullin (No. 17), and Nate Thurmond (No. 42).

Interestingly enough, Attles had the rare honor of becoming a player/coach for the Warriors during his final two seasons before retiring. In total, Attles coached the Warriors in 14 different seasons, amassing a regular-season coaching record of 557-518, the most wins by a head coach in franchise history. He was also the coach during the Warriors first championship run in 1975.

“Alvin Attles did not just epitomize what it meant to be a Warrior — he was Mr. Warrior,” the Warriors said in a press release announcing Attles' death. “His tenacious play style earned him the affectionate nickname of ‘The Destroyer' on the court, but it was his gentle soul, grace and humility off the court that served as a guiding light for the organization for more than six decades. As a player, coach, general manager, ambassador, and most of all, as a person, Alvin set the standards of professionalism and class by which we all strive to achieve.

“He leaves behind a profound legacy within the game of basketball and the Bay Area community, but especially as a family man and humanitarian.”

Attles, an HBCU graduate from North Carolina A&T, will forever be remembered and idolized in this franchise's lore.