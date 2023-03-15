ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

The Golden State Warriors are still rounding into form. Stephen Curry is still working his way back from a lengthy absence. Jordan Poole is trying to find his shooting touch from last season. Andrew Wiggins continues to deal with personal issues that have kept him away from the team entirely. One player who looks primed and ready is Klay Thompson.

The Phoenix Suns felt that in full effect on Monday as Thompson poured in 38 points and eight threes en route to a 123-112 Warriors win.

“This is the best I’ve felt all season,” Klay Thompson said, via The Athletic’s Anthony Slater.

The numbers speak for themselves, too. In the 11 Warriors games since the All-Star break, Thompson has averaged 25.8 points per game on over 50 percent shooting including a 46.2 percent clip from beyond the arc on over ten attempts per game. More importantly, he seems to have gotten his swagger back, particularly when facing off against other star shooting guards. For a human heat check like Klay Thompson, that’s a massive edge he’s gained back.

“I cherish playing the other great twos,” Thompson said. “Book. (James) Harden. DeMar (DeRozan). Whoever it is, when you get those matchups with the best players at your position, it’s going to bring the best out of you. As a competitor, that’s what you seek.”

The Warriors are at their best when Klay Thompson plays free and uninhibited. It’s been a long road back to recovery since his two seasons off with injury, but he’s truly starting to resemble the Klay of old Dub Nation knows and loves.