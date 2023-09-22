For all intensive purposes, Andre Iguodala has hung up his jersey and is retired. While not official, the veteran forward did tell the Golden State Warriors that the 2022-23 season would be his final year and he has not agreed to a contract for the new seasons with training camp about to begin.

The 19-year veteran was known for being an all-around contributor early on in his career with the Philadelphia 76ers, but Iguodala will always be remembered as one of the leaders of the Warriors' dynasty. Without him, their winning culture would not have been created. Quite honestly, they may not have won that first title in 2015 without him, a championship that kick-started their various runs to the NBA Finals over the last decade.

He will undoubtedly have his jersey retired by the Warriors and he may very well get his own statue in front of Chase Center in San Francisco. However, has the 2015 Finals MVP done enough to get himself into the Hall of Fame?

Whether or not a player should be regarded as one of the greatest ever and enshrined into the Hall of Fame has become a very hot topic of discussion through the years. From Iggy's point of view, he feels like he was a great player, but not one who deserves to be showcased next to the likes of Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James when he is ready to retire.

“What's the criteria on a resume? Is it championships, is it MVPs? I'm not a ring culture guy, but I benefitted from that. I know I have a lot of flaws. I think there should be tiers to the Hall of Fame,” Iguodala told JJ Redick recently on Redick's The Old Man and The Three podcast. “I'm not a Hall of Famer, if you ask me. I'm like man, no, no, no, no, no. Those guys, they had no flaws. I think I was good, but like Kobe [Bryant], like LeBron [James]… Come on man, like I can't do that and a lot of us can't do that. So it's like how they have to be in their own different world.

“And then MJ [Michael Jordan] should be in his different world, that's how good MJ was.”

Iguodala has always been a very humble player and that is what made him such a great leader for every organization he was a part of. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green all learned from the veteran when they entered the league and he helped put them on the path to success. His contributions as a lead voice and mentor are what made Iguodala such an important player.

As far as his Hall of Fame resume goes, Iggy is a four-time champion, a two-time All-Defensive player, he was an All-Star during the 2011-12 season, and of course, he was the 2015 Finals MVP with Golden State. No matter how you look at his career, it is clear to see that Iguodala found a lot of success.