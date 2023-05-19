Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Andre Iguodala did not make much of an impact for the Golden State Warriors this postseason. However, he is a key part of the chemistry this team has built and Warriors faithful are eager to determine if he will be back next year. Iguodala used his Point Forward podcast with Evan Turner to give the fans an update.

“That’s the beauty of me expressing myself…it gets annoying sometimes when people tend to make decision for you…y’all do know what its gonna come from, its gonna come directly from me…so who knows.”

Iguodala remains vague, not committing to any which way. He is referencing a tweet he posted where he simply said ‘No,’ although gave no context as to what it was about. He finalizes his thoughts by saying any future decision on his playing career will come directly from him.

If Iguodala does call it quits, it will be quite the storied career. He has played 19 seasons, most of them with the Philadelphia 76ers and Warriors, although his best individual years were with the Sixers. In the 2007-2008 season, Iguodala averaged 19.9 points on 45.6% shooting across all 82 games.

Since joining the Warriors, Andre Iguodala has been a role player that has done exactly what Steve Kerr and the team has asked of him. He took a two year hiatus from the Warriors to join the Miami Heat in the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 seasons, but returned to the Bay for the 2021-2022 season.

If it is all over for Andre Iguodala, he will have accomplished more than most people to ever play the game. Nevertheless, Warriors fans hope he still has more to give the game.