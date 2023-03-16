A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Andre Iguodala’s recent injury update comes at a terrible time for the Golden State Warriors. The defending champs are still looking to secure their spot in the playoffs out in the West, and while they are currently sitting on the No. 6 seed in the conference, anything can still happen in the final few weeks of the regular season. The fact that Iguodala will now need to undergo surgery to address a wrist fracture will only make things tougher for the Dubs from here on out.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has conceded that losing Iguodala at this point in the season is a “huge loss” for the team. At this point, it remains to be seen when the former Finals MVP will be able to return to action, or if he will even be able to come back this season. As such, the Dubs are already considering their options with regard to the void he has left:

“We’ll see how things play out, whether we use that last roster spot on one of our two-way guys or if something else comes up,” Kerr said, via ESPN’s Kendra Andrews.

Based on coach Kerr’s comments here, Golden State appears to be bracing for an extended absence for Iguodala. They’re already thinking of adding a new player to their roster as a makeshift replacement, so it wouldn’t be surprising if the Warriors announce a new signing in the coming days.

Also worth noting is the fact that Andrew Wiggins also remains without a timetable to return amid his severe personal issue — one that is rumored to be potentially season-ending for the former All-Star.