Despite dealing with an illness, Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins will be available and play against the Nuggets on Christmas Day.

Andrew Wiggins was listed as questionable for the Golden State Warriors heading into their Christmas Day showdown with the Denver Nuggets. A battle between the last two NBA champions, Wiggins' status has been updated to available with head coach Steve Kerr telling reporters before the game that the All-Star wing will play, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

While his struggles have been well-documented this season, Wiggins is an integral part of the Warriors' overall success. His defensive presence and rebounding abilities give Golden State an edge on the wing. Not to mention, Wiggins has the ability to get hot offensively at any monument in any game.

With the Nuggets playing as well as they are and the Warriors still without Draymond Green, who continues to serve his indefinite suspension, Wiggins will need to bring his best on Christmas Day in order to avoid heading back to San Francisco with coal.

In 25 games this season, Wiggins has averaged a career-low 12.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. Wiggins is also shooting just 30.0 percent from three-point range after shooting at least 38 percent from deep during his first three years with the Warriors.

Recently moving to the bench due to his struggles, Andrew Wiggins must snap out of his funk if Golden State is to be a true title contender once more. Monday's game against the Nuggets presents a chance for he 28-year-old to regain some of his lost confidence, especially with the Warriors riding a five-game win streak that features an overtime win over the Boston Celtics.

The Warriors and Nuggets will play in Denver at 2:30 in the afternoon on Christmas Day.