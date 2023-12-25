Andrew Wiggins status for Christmas Day.

The Golden State Warriors have hit a hot streak as of late, winning five consecutive games and five of their last six since Draymond Green's suspension. The Warriors are set to take on the Denver Nuggets as part of the NBA's slate of games on Christmas Day. The Warriors could be without Andrew Wiggins for their matchup against the Nuggets as he is listed on the injury report as questionable due to illness as per Kendra Andrews of ESPN.

Andrew Wiggins is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game on Christmas. General illness — which has held him out of the last two games. — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) December 25, 2023

Andrew Wiggins has missed the last two games for the Warriors due to said illness and it's likely he misses the Christmas Day game. He has been listed as questionable ahead of the last two games he missed before ultimately being downgraded to out by game time.

Wiggins hasn't really had a consistent season this year. He began the season as the Warriors starting small forward but was recently moved to the bench in favor of rookie Brandin Podziemski. Two seasons ago, Wiggins was an invaluable player on the Warriors 2022 championship team.

This year, Wiggins has played in 25 games for the Warriors at a little over 26 minutes per game. He had been averaging 12.3 points per game, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists with splits of 42 percent shooting from the field, 30 percent shooting from the three point line and 66.7 percent shooting from the free throw line.

Wiggins' shooting percentages and points per game are among his career-lows. The Warriors are currently 15-14 and in 10th place in the Western Conference standings. They are only half a game back though for the 9th place Los Angeles Lakers.