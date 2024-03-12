The Golden State Warriors used a third-quarter surge to come away with a 112-102 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. They had to get over a slow first half, which included a small heated moment between two Dubs players. During the second quarter, Andrew Wiggins and Brandin Podziemski both found themselves leading a fastbreak. Podziemski was asking for an outlet but Wiggins chose to attempt a layup himself.

Wiggins got fouled, causing the attempt to miss…and Podziemski wasn't happy about not receiving a pass.

“Come on Wiggs!” Podziemski yelled in frustration.

“The f**k you talking about?!” Wiggins retorted.

While minor arguments between teammates are usually common in high-level professional sports, the fact that cameras caught the exchange only meant one thing: it would eventually become a discussed topic online.

As expected, basketball fans are already reacting to the in-game moment.

Many sided with Podziemski, stating that Wiggins should have made the right play by passing the rock.

Other users though, felt as if Podziemski was out of line for raising his voice at a tenured veteran like Wiggins.

Regardless of the heated moment, the Warriors still managed to trim San Antonio's early 11-point lead down to two by halftime. Entering the second half, it was an entirely different tune altogether. In the third quarter, the Dubs outscored the Spurs 32-18. They would not look back, maintaining the lead until the final buzzer.

Andrew Wiggins and Brandin Podziemski both contributed to the win. The veteran forward scored 16 points on 6-0f-8 (75%) shooting while the rookie tallied 14 points and eight rebounds off the bench. Leading the Warriors was Jonathan Kuminga, who had 22 points and five rebounds.

The Dubs continue their road trip as they head to Dallas to face Luka Doncic and the Mavericks on Wednesday.