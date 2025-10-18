With the New York Giants beating the Philadelphia Eagles in Thursday Night Football in Week 6, there is no doubt that rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart is looking to keep the winning ways going. As the Giants prepare for a Week 7 clash against the Denver Broncos, Dart gave insight into his and the team's mindset heading into the matchup.

There is no denying that with the emergence of Dart and especially running back Cam Skattebo, despite the team encompassing many players besides them, they've brought a new energy to the team. The mindset they have, as Dart mentioned to ESPN, is that they are “trying to win at all costs.”

“I think the vibe is just we're trying to set a standard in the locker room, we're trying to play tough, we're trying to win at all costs,” Dart said. “The guys are coming to work with the right mindset.”

While the energy has been palpable and helping the team, winning games has been a crucial part of the belief of New York, as Dart admitted.

“Winning helps. It definitely puts more smiles on people's faces,” Dart said. “But at the same time, as players, this is what we come to work every day to do. So, we can't treat it as something that's surprising or out of the ordinary. We work our tails off to be able to go and win games. If we slouch at all in this league, you're going to get beat. So, we're just trying to prepare the right way and just keep the main thing the main thing.”

Giants' Jaxson Dart brings fuel to the team

While the Giants prepare for the game against the Broncos, the success of the team will fall on the shoulders of Dart, who has brought a major spark to the team. Assistant head coach and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka would speak on how the rookie has impacted New York.

“Whenever your leadership, and the quarterback particularly because he's touching the ball every play, when you have that kind of spark, you have that kind of energy that you bring not only just to the huddle, to the field, but when you're like that way in your meetings and you're like that way in the hallway, in the locker room, and talking with the coaches and talking with the staff and talking with the people around the building, absolutely, that brings, it raises everyone's level,” Kafka said.

At any rate, the Giants have a 2-4 record and look to for a win on Sunday against the Broncos.