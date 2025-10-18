Boston College football is looking for a win on Saturday against UConn. Boston College is struggling this season, with losses in all four of their ACC conference games so far. The Eagles are making a quarterback change Saturday, in the hopes of getting the team jump started.

“Sources: Boston College is making a change at quarterback, with redshirt senior Grayson James getting the start against UConn today. He replaces redshirt sophomore Dylan Lonergan, who won the starting job in camp and started first six games,” ESPN's Pete Thamel reported on X, formerly Twitter.

Lonergan struggled recently. The Boston College quarterback had just 89 passing yards in a loss to Pittsburgh. Lonergan then threw for just 117 yards in another loss to Clemson.

Boston College is led by Bill O'Brien, who is in his second season. The Eagles are 1-5 on the campaign. Boston College's only win this season is against Fordham.

Boston College needs wins

The Eagles have gotten shellacked in most of their ACC games this year. The Boston College football team was beaten soundly by Pittsburgh and Clemson in recent weeks. Boston College also dropped league games against California and Stanford. Boston College also lost a close non conference game to Michigan State.

“You know, the sky is falling to everyone outside of this program, but not to anyone inside the program,” O’Brien said, per Sports Illustrated. “I'm talking about the people in the team meeting room. The sky is not falling. We got great kids that care about Boston College that play their a**** off. We got coaches working day in and day out to get it right. Outside of the program, sky's falling. Inside that team meeting room, nobody believes that.”

Eagles fans were optimistic at the start of the year. O'Brien led Boston College to a bowl game in his first season as head coach in 2024. While Boston College lost in the Pinstripe Bowl to Nebraska, the squad collected seven wins. Boston College had conference wins over Florida State, North Carolina, Pittsburgh and Syracuse.

Boston College and UConn are playing at time of writing Saturday.