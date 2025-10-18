With Cade Klubnik still recovering from an injury, we could see a new starting quarterback for Clemson today vs. SMU.

According to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz and Richard Johnson, “it's considered likely” that Christopher Vizzina will get the start for the Tigers instead of Klubnik. Zenitz and Johnson reiterated that Klubnik, who is suffering from a high-ankle sprain he picked up during last week's win vs. Boston College, is ‘questionable' for the clash with SMU.

It’s considered likely that Clemson will start backup Christopher Vizzina at QB today vs. SMU, sources tell me and @RJ_cfb. Cade Klubnik has been working back from an ankle injury and is listed as questionable for the game. Vizzina is a former top-75 overall recruit. https://t.co/eItVLZEELc pic.twitter.com/iQx8d5CV82 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) October 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

A redshirt sophomore, Vizzina has appeared in three games so far this season, completing half of his 14 pass attempts for 37 yards and an interception. Previously, he completed 56% of his passes and threw for 190 yards in seven appearances last year. He only played twice and did not record any stats as a true freshman in 2023, after which he redshirted.

Vizzina has proven to be an adept runner in his relatively limited playing time; last season, he rushed for 68 yards and a touchdown.

He arrived in Clemson after being a five-star recruit while starring at Briarwood Christian School in Birmingham, Alabama. He threw for more than 7,000 yards and recorded nearly 90 touchdowns (59 passing and 29 rushing) during his high school career.

Although anything is possible with the Tigers seemingly out of College Football Playoff contention while sitting at 3-3 overall and 2-2 in the ACC, it seems unlikely Vizzina will be able to usurp Klubnik as the starting quarterback when the latter is healthy. Still, an impressive performance against SMU today could introduce some doubt heading into Clemson's bye week, after which the Tigers play Duke, Florida State, Louisville, Furman, and South Carolina to finish the season.

Notably, SMU has allowed the second-most passing yards per game of any FBS program. Quarterbacks facing the Mustangs are averaging 315.8 yards and a pair of touchdowns through the air. However, SMU, which sees more pass attempts than any other team in the country, ranks fifth in terms of interceptions.

Clemson vs. SMU kicks off at approximately 3:30 p.m. ET.