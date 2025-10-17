Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr finally sounds comfortable with the roster he has assembled for the 2025-26 season, after years of lineup tinkering. Kerr told radio hosts Mark Willard and Dan Dibley that he loves the roster.

“I love the roster. And to be honest, over my 12 years, I’ve been incredibly blessed with great rosters year in and year out. It’s not always a picture-perfect fit. I think the last few years, the fit has been a little tricky at times but this, this feels really good. The puzzle definitely fits well this year.”

The coach’s confidence grows from tangible changes. Kerr said the team will play “a little different” this season with better spacing one-through-five than he’s had in other years, a nod to new additions that stretch the floor and create driving lanes for Stephen Curry. That spacing reduces clunky lineups and gives role players clearer assignments.

Kerr’s puzzle metaphor also reflects how the franchise filled specific needs this summer. Young pieces like Brandin Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga now sit next to veterans who can finish possessions, while reserve depth gained a spark with rookie Will Richard turning heads in preseason action. Kerr praised Richard’s poise and said he “won’t hesitate” to play the rookie if the minutes demand it, per Ricko Mendoza of SB Nation.

Article Continues Below

Still, the roster isn’t flawless. The Warriors faced injury worries in camp; Moses Moody’s calf setback pushed the staff to shuffle minutes and preview different rotations. Kerr has accepted trade-offs: depth may wobble early, but he believes the starting five and main rotation deliver on the identity he wants.

Why does it matter? Well, Kerr has spent much of his tenure reassembling a championship-level unit around Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. When the fit feels right, pick-and-roll reads, spacing, and defensive assignments click more naturally. That cohesion lowers the ceiling for errors and raises the ceiling for playoff performance.

In short, Kerr’s optimism stems from a roster that complements core stars, a clearer role chart, and enough upside on the bench to survive bumps. For Warriors fans, the coach’s long-simmering tinkering may finally be over, and that’s reason enough to feel hopeful heading into the regular season.