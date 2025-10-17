Upon entering the final year of his contract, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr's future has been discussed since he decided not to pursue an extension during the offseason. As Kerr gears up for his 12th season as the Warriors' head coach, he says if he were to come back for another season, it's a conversation he'd have to have with team ownership.

However, Kerr wanted to make one thing clear: coaching another team isn't an option for his near future, he said, per ESPN's Anthony Slater.

“Management and ownership would have to want it to continue,” Kerr said. “I would have to want it to continue. Steph would have to. I'm not finishing my contract and saying, ‘Alright, I think I'll go leave for such and such job,' around the league somewhere. That's not happening.”

Amidst a dozen seasons with the Warriors, Kerr isn't interested in setting up elsewhere.

Mike Dunleavy Jr's ‘as long as he wants' take on Steve Kerr

Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. says it's up to Steve Kerr to decide if he'd like to continue to coach the Warriors. It's something Dunleavy Jr. has been transparent about and has reminded everyone about on 95.7 The Game.

Article Continues Below

“This isn't like a regular situation with a head coach who's in the last year of his deal, and it's maybe a lame-duck situation,” Dunleavy Jr. said. “We know what it is with Steve. He's been here a long time. He's been an amazing part of this franchise, and as far as I’m concerned, he can stay as long as he wants.

“We're going to give him the grace of the season to get through it or to go through some of it to just kind of feel and see where he's at mentally, physically.”

While Dunleavy Jr. can't fathom seeing another coach guiding the future Hall of Fame guard, he knows it's a possibility.

“It's hard to see Steve moving on or to see Steph finishing his career without Steve on the sideline. I think it'll all work out,” Dunleavy Jr said. “We're gonna go on Steve's terms, and right now, he just kind of wants to take it and see how the season goes — no problem on our end.”

The Warriors will host the Clippers in their preseason finale on Friday.