Last week, Stephen Curry unfortunately twisted his ankle without stepping on anyone else's foot; as a result, Curry has missed the past two games for the Golden State Warriors, including their 122-112 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night. It's not quite clear yet how much time Curry has to miss as he nurses his ankle injury, but with a full day of rest tomorrow before they face the Dallas Mavericks on the road, there might be a chance that he could be back by then.
However, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr doesn't think that that will be the case. Speaking to reporters following their win over the Spurs, Kerr doused cold water on the idea that Curry could be back on Wednesday, even though it's important to note that the team will be re-evaluating Curry's ankle tomorrow.
“Obviously, we'll re-assess tomorrow. But I don't expect him to play in Dallas, so we got another tough game coming up. We needed this (win over the Spurs) obviously. We're in a fight right now down the stretch of the season so good to get the win and build some confidence without Steph,” Kerr said, via Warriors on NBC Sports on Twitter (X).
"I don't expect him to play in Dallas."
Kerr gives an update on Steph's ankle injury 🔽 pic.twitter.com/IE1qWBaOgC
— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 12, 2024
It's certainly a concern that the Warriors will be heading into a clash against Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and the Mavericks without the team's best player. Steve Kerr acknowledged that getting the win over the Spurs without Stephen Curry was as crucial, since it keeps them in the running for a higher seed in the Western Conference standings, but the Mavericks will be a different, fiercer animal than the 14-51 Spurs.
The Warriors should get a more concrete idea of how much longer Curry is going to be out tomorrow after the re-evaluation, but it's not looking too promising that Kerr is bordering on ruling him out this early. Curry's health is the priority, so they won't be rushing him back, but the Warriors will find it difficult to keep up if needs to miss more time.
Without Curry, the Warriors will need to rely on Chris Paul once again to spearhead the offense. Paul had 19 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists in their win over the Spurs on Monday night.