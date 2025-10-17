As the future of Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has been speculated about, there's no denying the impact that he has had on the organization, leading the team to four championships. With Kerr feeling good about the current Warriors roster, star Stephen Curry speaks about the coaching future of Kerr.

Kerr would say recently that he is not seeking a contract extension this season, but is taking a wait-and-see approach, which raised eyebrows to some. For Curry, who has two seasons left on his contract, he would be asked by ESPN if he could play for another head coach.

“I played for Coach [Mike Krzyzewski] twice at the world championships,” Curry said. “Mark Jackson. Keith Smart.”

Curry took the question literally, saying that his “game would translate,” but when asked if he wanted to play for another head coach besides Kerr, the answer would be different.

“I don't want to,” Curry said. “We deserve that, I feel. Things change in this league. We can only control so much. But I think we're in a very unique situation that we deserve the opportunity [to ride it out].”

The resume speaks for itself as the Golden State under Kerr and Curry achieved many accolades, whether it be individual awards or championships. Curry is looking to further improve, as last season, he averaged 24.5 points, six assists, and 4.4 rebounds.

Steve Kerr on what needs to happen to stay with the Warriors

While fans lock in their bold predictions for the Warriors' upcoming season, there are no doubt high expectations with not just Curry, but also Jimmy Butler, after the in-season trade from the Miami Heat earlier this year. However, one could argue that beyond 2025-26, being without Kerr means the official end to the success and dynasty that was created.

Kerr would say to ESPN that he, Curry, and Golden State “would have to want it to continue,” expressing that he won't be leaving the franchise for another team.

“Management and ownership would have to want it to continue,” Kerr said. “I would have to want it to continue. Steph would have to. I'm not finishing my contract and saying, ‘Alright, I think I'll go leave for such and such job around the league somewhere. That's not happening.”

It remains to be seen if Kerr stays beyond the season, but the focus is on the regular season opener on Oct. 21 against the Los Angeles Lakers.