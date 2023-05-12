The Golden State Warriors managed to stave off elimination on Wednesday night with a dominant 121-106 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. As a result, they now find themselves gearing up for a do-or-die Game 6 on the road at Crypto.com Arena. Unfortunately, the Dubs are heading into the outing with the availability status of star wing Andrew Wiggins being up in the air. With this, the question on every Warriors fan’s mind: Is Andrew Wiggins playing tonight vs. the Lakers?

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Andrew Wiggins injury status vs. Lakers

While Andrew Wiggins was an oft-absent presence within the Warriors’ lineup throughout the 2022-23 regular season, as he missed a whopping 45 games, he has managed to suit up for every contest during their current playoff run.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

That said, heading into Friday night’s Game 6, he finds himself in jeopardy of once again being forced out of the rotation, as the 2022 All-Star is listed as “questionable” for the outing due to a left coastal cartilage fracture, as per the league’s official injury report.

At this point, the severity of the injury remains unknown, though the concept of playing a win-or-go-home contest without their star forward in tow is certainly far from ideal for Golden State.

While many may expect that only a severely painful ailment would keep him out of the rotation in such a pivotal contest, at this point in time, when it comes to the question of is Andrew Wiggins playing tonight vs. the Lakers, the answer is still yet to be determined.