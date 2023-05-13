Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

The Golden State Warriors received some concerning news ahead of Game 6 against the Los Angeles Lakers after Andrew Wiggins landed on the injury report. Wiggins is said to be dealing with a rib injury, forcing him to be listed as questionable for Friday’s game.

It certainly came as a surprise since Wiggins was instrumental in the Warriors’ Game 5 win over the Lakers. The veteran swingman had 25 points, seven rebounds and five assists in the 121-106 victory, leading many to wonder how and when he sustained the injury.

Now, according to Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, Wiggins got the injury while battling for the rebound against LeBron James in the fourth quarter of Game 5. It apparently occurred with five minutes remaining in the contest, per Marc J. Spears of Andscape.

Andrew Wiggins appeared to first show rib discomfort after this box out crack of LeBron James in the middle of the fourth quarter. Kept grabbing at his ribs the next few minutes. Costal cartilage fracture. His Game 6 status is in question. Here is a look. pic.twitter.com/9CDwETFvrJ — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 12, 2023

Kerr did say he’s hopeful Wiggins will be able to play in Game 6. And based on the latest updates, it doesn’t look like the 28-year-old is going to be sidelined. He participated in the team’s morning shootaround on Friday, albeit in a limited capacity as he had to get treatment later on.

Here’s to hoping that Andrew Wiggins won’t be bothered by his injury, though. If he’s given the greenlight to play, the next concern of course is his level of pain tolerance. His rib injury just won’t magically disappear after some treatment, and he will have to put his body on the line once again when they face the Lakers. The series has been really highly physical, and it might be difficult for Wiggins to perform at his best with his injury.