Warriors' Andrew Wiggins fighting his way back into prominence

The Golden State Warriors (12-14) accomplished two things over the weekend that had been their undoing of late, They won a close contest on Saturday versus the Brooklyn Nets and snapped an eight-game losing streak on the road over the Portland Trail Blazers the following day. It is no coincidence that these breakthroughs come during the improved play of Andrew Wiggins.

The 28-year-old wing, who recently lost his status as a starter, was particularly productive in Sunday's 118-14 victory, scoring 25 points on 9-of-12 shooting while also recording seven rebounds, one block and one steal. Regardless of the competition, this is undeniably a noteworthy performance for Wiggins.

The 2022 All-Star has struggled to reclaim the past form that made him an X-factor on a NBA championship team only a year-and-a-half ago, averaging 12.6 points on 43 percent shooting through 24 games. He is now one step closer to re-discovering that magic.

"If I want to get out of this little doghouse, I got to just keep fighting my way out" Wiggs is embracing the challenge of reclaiming his place in the Warriors' starting lineup pic.twitter.com/xPF8SXEQF3 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 18, 2023

“If I want to get out of this little doghouse, I got to just keep fighting my way out,” Wiggins said postgame, via Warriors on NBCS, regarding his new role as a bench player. Steve Kerr's decision to pull him from the starting five might have been just the wake-up call the former No. 1 overall pick needed.



Golden State has made tweaks and offseason moves to elongate this fading dynasty, but its ceiling will continue to be determined by its core. And that includes Andrew Wiggins, who is the crucial defender and third scorer the Warriors must be able to consistently rely on if they are to make another serious run at the Western Conference crown.

He will look to build off his impressive showing in a huge matchup with the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night in the Chase Center.