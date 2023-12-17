Steph Curry torched the Nets.

The Brooklyn Nets dropped a thriller 124-120 to the Golden State Warriors Saturday at Chase Center. The Nets dug themselves a 16-point hole at halftime, and despite a valiant second-half effort, Stephen Curry refused to let them dig out of it.

After Brooklyn came back to take the lead with six minutes remaining, Curry scored on five straight possessions to give the Warriors an eight-point cushion. The Nets fought back again, but Mikal Bridges missed a game-tying layup with 24 seconds remaining that sealed the Golden State win.

Curry finished with 16 fourth-quarter points on 7-of-7 shooting. He scored 37 points overall on 14-of-22 from the field and 6-of-8 from three. Bridges reacted to the future hall-of-famer's brilliance postgame.

“It's who he is. He's gonna be an all-time great,” the Nets forward said. “It's tough when you're playing against him, it's nice to watch when you're watching it from TV… I don’t think Steph played out of the ordinary. I think this is how he plays. You don’t ever want to leave it in a guy like his hands because he’ll make every shot.”

Curry's elite showing spoiled one of Cam Thomas' best performances of the season. The 22-year-old broke out of a recent shooting slump since returning from an ankle injury, scoring a game-high 41 points on 15-of-24 shooting from the field and 5-of-13 from three.

Thomas didn't mince words when asked how Brooklyn fell short despite his offensive heroics.

“They closed it out because they got Steph Curry. He controlled the game,” he said. “That’s why he is who he is. He really just took the game over.”

The Nets were without two of their top defenders, with Dorian Finney-Smith and Dennis Smith Jr. sidelined. While Thomas admitted the Smith duo could have helped, he said Curry is still Curry, regardless of who you throw at him.

“At the end day, he’s still Steph Curry, no matter who’s guarding him,” Thomas said. “He’s one of the greatest ever. He just took the game over, there’s really nothing more to it. Obviously, those guys would’ve helped, but he was locked in. He was 6-of-8 from three. There’s nothing you can do with that, honestly. So obviously those guys would’ve helped, but it’s tough. He took the game over.”

The loss marks the Nets' third of four games on a five-game West Coast swing. They'll have a chance to salvage the trip when they travel to Salt Lake City on Monday for a meeting with the Utah Jazz.