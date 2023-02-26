Andrew Wiggins has been out of action for the Golden State Warriors for quite some time now. The 28-year-old missed the Dubs’ final game before the All-Star break, and he has yet to rejoin his team since. Wiggins is dealing with an undisclosed personal issue, and his status for Sunday’s game against his former team, the Minnesota Timberwolves, has now been confirmed.

Andrew Wiggins’ injury status vs. Timberwolves

As expected, Wiggins is not going to be available on Sunday to face Minnesota. He remains without a timetable to return, and at this point, it’s anybody’s guess when he will be able to come back. What we can now say definitively is that it won’t be on Sunday.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Wiggins will be joining Stephen Curry, Gary Payton II, Andre Iguodala, and Ryan Rollins on the sidelines. Dryamond Green is also questionable to play with a right knee contusion. The Warriors are going to be shorthanded again when they face the Timberwolves, and guys like Klay Thompson, who is coming off a monster game against the Houston Rockets, and Jordan Poole will need to step up.

The Warriors currently hold a 30-30 record and are ninth in the West. It’s very tight right now, though, with the Utah Jazz, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Portland Trail Blazers, and of course, the Los Angeles Lakers all battling for a spot in the Play-In tournament. Golden State has the upper hand right now, but they are currently just two games ahead of the 13th-placed Lakers.