Andrew Wiggins has been ruled out for the Golden State Warriors’ Tuesday night clash with the Los Angeles Clippers for personal reasons, per Chris Haynes. The good news for Golden State is that Klay Thompson is active. Thompson’s status was previously up in the air, but he will play in the latter half of a back-to-back for the first time all season.

Nevertheless, Andrew Wiggins’ absence will be a detriment to the Warriors. Wiggins is averaging 17 points per game on 47 percent field goal and just under 40 percent three-point shooting. He’s also reeling in five rebounds per contest for Golden State. Additionally, his defensive contributions do not go unnoticed by the team.

The Warriors have hovered around the .500 mark throughout the season. They will come into their matchup versus the Clippers sporting a 29-28 record. Golden State is looking to find consistency and improve that mark moving forward. The defending champions are still confident in their ability, but the 2022-23 campaign hasn’t gone according to plan up to this point.

Golden State has been hampered by injuries throughout the year. Steph Curry is among the Warriors dealing with injury concerns. The team is hopeful too have better luck in the health department following the All-Star break. If players such as Curry, Thompson and Wiggins can stay on the floor during the second-half of the season, the Warriors will be in a good position to separate themselves from the .500 mark.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Warriors as they are made available.