Andrew Wiggins has taken a crucial step toward getting back on the floor. Now, the Golden State Warriors wing just needs to find the career-best play that so starkly eluded him upon his initial return from injury and illness earlier this month.

Steve Kerr told reporters on Sunday that Wiggins “looked great” during the Warriors’ scrimmage and is probable to play in Monday’s matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder, per C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Wiggins missed Golden State’s last two games after coming down with a non-COVID illness. Jonathan Kuminga started in his place in Wednesday’s comeback win over the Memphis Grizzlies, while Kevon Looney was the Warriors’ fifth starter for their victory against the Toronto Raptors two days later.

Wiggins was clearly a step slow on both ends before going back on the inactive list, still re-acclimating to the game after a right adductor strain and subsequent illness caused him to miss 15 straight games between early December and early January—the longest absence of his NBA tenure.

Wiggins averaged 12.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists on ghastly 34.0% shooting in seven games after getting back on the floor. Those numbers are a far cry from the ones he was putting up prior to going down in December, when Wiggins was in the midst of the best shooting start to any season of his career.

Expect Golden State to slowly work Wiggins back toward his typical role now that he’s healthy again, perhaps even bringing him off the bench on Monday in Oklahoma City.