Stephen Curry remains out indefinitely as he deals with his worrisome leg injury, but despite that, the Golden State Warriors star is keeping an optimistic attitude about his recovery.

When asked Monday where he is in his recovery process, Curry admitted that it’s a slow process and he is still ways away from doing basketball activities. However, he emphasized that he is doing everything he can in order to stay physically fit and ready to go when he’s given the greenlight to return to do on-court drills again.

The Warriors star also shared his hope that he can get back on the court sooner rather than later.

“Just all stuff that’s not involving the court and basketball-related activities yet. A little ways away from that, but every day has gotten better. It’s a slow kind of process early, letting everything kind of settle. Letting the healing process start,” Curry said on his recovery from leg injury, per ClutchPoints Warriors reporter Jack Winter.

“The goal right now is just to try to let it heal while you maintain as much of your strength and conditioning and keeping every as active as possible around the injury. Hopefully soon, I can get back on the court and start doing basketball stuff, then slowly build from there.”

Stephen Curry is set to be evaluated after the All-Star break, though it’s unlikely he’ll be ready to get back in action soon after that. The hope now is the Warriors get a clear timeline on when the sharpshooter can play again.