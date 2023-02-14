Klay Thompson has far exceeded even optimistic expectations upon returning from two-and-a-half seasons lost to serious injury last January.

He not only helped the Golden State Warriors win a remarkable fourth title in eight years in June, but has risen his game to a higher level since early December, flashing vintage scoring and shot-making form while helping the defending champions stay afloat during another extended absence for Steph Curry. Among the most encouraging steps Thompson has taken since recovering from a torn ACL and ruptured Achilles, though, will come on Tuesday night against the LA Clippers.

For the first time since getting back on the floor post-injury, the 33-year-old is set to play in both sides of a back-to-back when the Warriors meet the Clippers in Southern California for their final game before the All-Star break.

Golden State only just released its official injury report for Tuesday’s game, and Thompson’s name isn’t on it—no big surprise considering he announced plans to play in LA following Monday’s win over the Washington Wizards at Chase Center.

“Huge milestone,” the Southern California native said of playing both games of a back-to-back for the first time since 2019. “Even more fun to do in front of family. I spent so many great moments in that building with my dad and my brothers and my mother. I’m just excited to get down there and play in front of them. It’s really a dream.”

Thompson dropped 27 points, four rebounds and five assists in Golden State’s victory on Monday. He’s averaging 24.5 points while connecting on 39.8% of a whopping 11.4 three-point attempts per game since December 1st, proving he remains one of the most dangerous, versatile shooters in all of basketball.

The Warriors will surely need Klay Thompson to duplicate that production if they’re to head into All-Star Weekend with some much-needed momentum. Not only is Curry still sidelined by a left leg injury, but Andrew Wiggins also won’t play against the Clippers due to personal reasons.

Golden State and LA tipoff at 7:00 p.m. (PT) on TNT.