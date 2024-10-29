The Golden State Warriors won't be at full strength when they host the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night. Future hall-of-fame point guard Steph Curry is out with a left peroneal strain, and fellow veteran Andrew Wiggins might also miss the contest. Here's everything we know about Wiggins' injury and playing status vs. the Pelicans.

Andrew Wiggins injury status vs. Pelicans

Wiggins is listed as questionable with a back strain, via the NBA injury report.

Additionally, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said that the Kansas alum is “most likely out,” via Bay Area radio station 95.7 The Game.

Wiggins' injury is a shame, as he's had a good start to the season for Golden State. The 29-year-old is coming off of a 29-point showing on 11-of-15 shooting across 29 minutes against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday and is averaging 19.7 points on a 55% clip with 6.7 rebounds through the season's first three games.

However, all hope isn't lost for the Dubs against New Orleans, as Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray is also out as he recovers from hand surgery. With both teams at 2-1, they'll each be shorthanded as they try to climb two games above .500.

