We're back with a betting prediction and pick to cap of this Monday slate of action in the NBA as we head towards the Western Conference for this next game. The New Orleans Pelicans (2-1) will take on the Golden State Warriors (2-1) for the first installment of their back-to-back series. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pelicans-Warriors prediction and pick.

The New Orleans Pelicans lost their most recent game to the Portland Trail Blazers 125-103 as they split their back-to-back series on the road. They'll head to Golden State for another two-game series, marking four of five games they'll be opening on the road this season. Nevertheless, they're the slight betting favorites heading into this one.

The Golden State Warriors dropped their first game of the season in their most recent 112-104 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. Stephen Curry notably left with an ankle injury during the fourth quarter and will be out for this contest, so the Warriors will look to find answers without their leader for the first time this season.

Here are the Pelicans-Warriors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pelicans-Warriors Odds

New Orleans Pelicans: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -126

Golden State Warriors: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +108

Over: 217.5 (-110)

Under: 217.5 (-110)

How To Watch Pelicans vs Warriors

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

TV: TNT, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Pelicans Could Cover the Spread/Win

The New Orleans Pelicans opened their season without Zion Williamson, but he's been active and making an impact since playing their last two games. His availability will be up in the air throughout this season as he's had trouble with injuries in the past. Still, the Pelicans sport a number of players that can step up for Williamson and lead the scoring efforts. Brandon Ingram has gotten off to a hot start and second-year guard Jordan Hawkins has shown signs of massive improvement in adding to his scoring arsenal.

The Pelicans were out-rebounded 39-51 in their last game against Portland, so they'll need to see some more effort from their big men in crashing the boards when shooters like Hawkins and Ingram are letting it fly. Luckily, they'll have a noticeable advantage in size over the Warriors and should be able to exploit the perimeters with Curry sidelined.

Why the Warriors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Golden State Warriors opened their season strong with two wins, but it was clear they could have used Steph Curry out on the floor in the final minutes of their game against the Clippers. While they adjust to life without Klay Thompson or a true number two star on their team, it'll take a collective effort from the rest of the team to make up for the absence. Andrew Wiggins is questionable to play in this one, but we've seen in the past that he's fully capable of leading this team in scoring.

As emphasized by the graphic, the Warriors hold just a .392 win percentage without Steph Curry over the last 10 years. The odds certainly aren't in their favor, but the betting spread has this game within a bucket and it could be a defining game for this team's identity early as they look to be resilient and grind out a win. Look for Jonathan Kuminga to be very aggressive in finding his shot as he's proven to be a reliable option in the absence of others.

Final Pelicans-Warriors Prediction & Pick

The Pelicans are the rightful favorites in this game and if the Warriors don't find answers without Steph and potentially without Wiggins, this game could get out of hand quickly. However, Draymond Green has been vocal about this team's resiliency and believes they'll be just fine without a true star to step in for the injured Curry.

I don't expect this to make much of a difference given the size of the Pelicans on both ends of the floor. They're solid defensively when they play hard and I think the Warriors' struggles on offense will be more apparent as a result. Let's roll with the New Orleans Pelicans to win this one convincingly on the road as they cover the betting spread.

Final Pelicans-Warriors Prediction & Pick: New Orleans Pelicans -1.5 (-110)