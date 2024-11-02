Looking to continue their red-hot start to the 2024-2025 season, the Golden State Warriors hit the road on Nov. 2 to begin a road trip against the Houston Rockets. Forward Andrew Wiggins has missed the team's last two games with a lower back strain and is once again on the injury report with guard Stephen Curry. Here is everything we know about Wiggins' injury and playing chances against the Rockets.

Andrew Wiggins injury status vs. Rockets

Despite missing the Warriors' last two games in the Chase Center, Andrew Wiggins is listed as probable on the injury report and likely to return on Nov. 2. Wiggins getting back onto the court would be a welcome sign for Golden State, who already ruled Stephen Curry out with his persistent peroneal strain.

Without Wiggins, the Warriors still picked up two wins over the New Orleans Pelicans at home in consecutive days. Buddy Hield led the team in scoring in both games, as he has now done in four of their first five contests. Wiggins led Golden State with 29 points against the Los Angeles Clippers on Oct. 27 in the only game Hield did not top them in scoring.

Hield's 21.2 points per game through the first five outings leads the Warriors overall. Wiggins is second with 19.7 points per contest, and Curry is third at 18.3. Wiggins and Curry have both only played in three games thus far.

Historically, Wiggins has been one of Golden State's most consistent offensive weapons over the past six seasons. The Minnesota Timberwolves traded the 29-year-old to the Warriors during the 2019-2020 season in exchange for D'Angelo Russell. The Warriors desired Wiggins' slashing play style to complement the shooting of Curry and Klay Thompson at the time of the deal.

In the absence of Wiggins and Curry, the Warriors have leaned on Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody to fill their roles in the starting lineup. Despite his superb start to the year, Hield has started just one game and is primarily leading Steve Kerr's second unit, making him one of the early leaders for the Sixth Man of the Year award.

Even without Curry, the Warriors' short-term outlook appears brighter with Wiggins listed as probable. He has yet to be confirmed to play against the Rockets but is likelier than not to do so.