Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

It looks like Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins is trending in the right direction as he looks to return to the team in time for the playoffs.

Wiggins has not played basketball for about two months after he had to take a leave for personal reasons last February. While he returned to the team in March, the Warriors ruled him out for their remaining few games at that point since he’s not in playing shape.

The veteran forward has been working on his conditioning ever since his return, and according to the latest updates, he’s looking ready for the postseason. Steve Kerr noted earlier on Wednesday that Wiggins has looked good in the scrimmages he has been part of, adding that they would “play it by ear” when it comes to his availability.

In another update, though, Warriors president Bob Myers shared a more encouraging news. Myers noted that all signs point toward Wiggins suiting up in Game 1 of their first round series with the Sacramento Kings, per CJ Holmes of San Francisco Chronicle.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Andrew Wiggins will be crucial for the Warriors in their bid to overcome the no. 3 seed and make another deep playoff run. They are already the overwhelming favorites against the Kings, and Wiggins’ presence definitely makes them a bigger threat to Sacramento.

In the 37 games he played with the Dubs in 2022-23, Wiggins averaged 17.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steal while shooting 47.3 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from deep.

There’s nothing official yet when it comes to Wiggins’ status for the playoffs, but things are looking great for the Warriors.