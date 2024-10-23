A new chapter begins for the Golden State Warriors entering the 2024-25 NBA season. While Stephen Curry remains the face of the team, both Chris Paul and Klay Thompson are gone, opening up new opportunities for others on the roster to try and carve their name in Warriors' lore. For Andrew Wiggins, the new NBA season represents a fresh start, one far away from the darkness and struggles that clouded him during the 2023-24 season.

Ever since Golden State won the 2022 NBA Finals, Wiggins has been a shell of the All-Star talent he proved to be. A large part of this is due to the fact that the former first overall pick has dealt with his father being sick. Wiggins stepped away from basketball and the Warriors a few times during the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons to be with his family before his father ultimately passed away on September 9.

Mitchell Wiggins, who spent six seasons in the NBA, was the biggest influence on Andrew and his career. Although losing a loved one is always tough to move on from, especially a parent, the Warriors' forward is ready to turn the page and begin this new chapter of his life.

At 29 years old, Wiggins is still in the prime years of his career, which is why he has newfound energy entering the 2024-25 season with Golden State.

“Whenever you have a down year, you want to come back and show people what you can do,” Wiggins told NBC Sports Bay Area recently. “You want to go out there and give everyone a ‘friendly reminder.’ Last year? I just want to toss it in the garbage and start over.

“I’ve been striving, this whole summer, and in training camp to be the best I can be. I’m going to keep working toward it. Every day. Every game. Going to give it my all and leave it on the floor.”

Andrew Wiggins using past success to reverse course

The 2021-22 season was arguably the best of Wiggins' career. En route to making the All-Star game and winning a championship, Wiggins averaged 17.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per game while shooting 39.3 percent from three-point range. During the playoff run that year, Wiggins was fantastic as a scorer off the ball, as well as one of the Warriors' best rebounders next to Kevon Looney.

This past success only proves that the Warriors' forward is still capable of being that type of player. In fact, Wiggins admitted to NBA Sports Bay Area that he still goes back and watches his highlights from the 2022 playoffs as inspiration to not only compete for another title but prove to himself that he can still be this type of player.

“It was a great experience, a great feeling to be acknowledged as an All-Star in a very competitive league – and a very competitive Western Conference,” Wiggins stated while looking back on his experiences in 2022. “Just to get back to that level of play is something I want. And I know I’m capable of it.”

In order for the Warriors to get back into the championship picture in the Western Conference, they are going to need Wiggins to be fresh and ready to assume the mantle of being the team's second-best player. While the last few years have been tough for Wiggins and his family, the 29-year-old is ready to prove that he can still make a big impact.