Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins joined superstar Stephen Curry in addressing the narratives surrounding trade speculation. Curry clarified the ‘over-analyzed’ Warriors trade speculation, while Wiggins initially pretended not to know what reporters were asking about after Golden State’s 116-115 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

After the win, Wiggins talked about keeping his focus on his personal life and not the trade talks surrounding the team, per The Athletic’s Anthony Slater.

“I haven’t seen anything. What happened? Man, I go home. I go to my little side room. Watch my TV shows, and I just chill,” Wiggins said. “I don’t be looking too much.”

Either way, Wiggins isn’t ready to give up on the Warriors and how the team is constructed.

“You want to win. That’s the main thing,” Wiggins said. “I feel like we have the roster to do it. We have Steph Curry, and Steph Curry is who he is. He’s one of the greatest players ever to touch a basketball. So, we just got to keep playing hard. We have the squad to do it. We started 12-3. We know what we’re capable of. We just got to get back through it.”

Stephen Curry (31 points) and Andrew Wiggins (24 points) led the Warriors in their one-point win against the Timberwolves, improving their record to .500 (20-20) and tying the Sacramento Kings for ninth place in the Western Conference. Buddy Hield led the bench with 18 points.

Then, Curry delivered his take. He reminded reporters of his goal to improve as a team and not reshape the roster, per The Athletic’s Anthony Slater.

“Obviously, what I’m talking about, Draymond was talking about, Steve was talking about. You forget the part where we’re always trying to be better,” Curry said. “What does that actually mean? It’s obviously not our job to worry about that on a daily basis. But it’s our job to win as many games as possible, and thankfully, we got one tonight.”

Steve Kerr sets the record straight on the Warriors’ narrative

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr doesn’t want to see any significant changes made to his roster. He kept the same energy after the Warriors’ win on Wednesday.

“I hope there’s not a misconception that we are not fighting and scrapping and hoping that we can do everything possible to keep this going because that’s what we’re doing,” Kerr said. “It almost feels like the narrative became the Warriors are giving in. We are not giving in. We’re just not gonna give away the future. It’s two totally different things. We’re fighting. You can see we’ve been competitive all year.”

Warriors will host the Wizards on Saturday.