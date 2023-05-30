Bob Myers is officially stepping away as general manager of the Golden State Warriors. While his replacement has yet to be announced, a pair of incumbents have emerged as potential successors to lead Golden State’s basketball decision-making.

Vice president of basketball operations Mike Dunleavy Jr. and executive vice president of basketball operations Kirk Lacob, older son of owner Joe Lacob, are expected to receive “more prominent roles” in the front office, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Dunleavy has long been rumored as Myers’ likeliest successor. Selected by Golden State with the No. 3 overall pick of the 2002 draft, Dunleavy played five seasons in blue and gold before continuing his career elsewhere, hanging it up in 2017. The Warriors hired him as a scout the following year, and Dunleavy was promoted to vice president of basketball operations in September 2021. The 42-year-old has been a near-constant at Myers’ side ever since, even filling in for his boss at various league and team meetings with greater frequency over the last calendar year.

ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel previously reported that Dunleavy “would immediately assume the head role in the front office” upon Myers’ departure.

Kirk Lacob joined the organization in 2010 when his father and Peter Guber bought the Warriors. He’s steadily risen up the front office ranks in the interim, becoming one of Myers’ top lieutenants in recent years. In November 2021, Joe Lacob told Tim Kawakami of The Athletic that his oldest son would likely take control of the team one day.

Golden State faces a pivotal summer, with Draymond Green set to hit free agency and Klay Thompson eligible for an extension. The Warriors also must decide whether to chase another championship with Jordan Poole remaining in the fold—a judgment influenced as much by his disastrous playoff performance and fraught locker-room presence as the record luxury-tax bill Lacob is set to face next season barring a major salary-shedding trade.

Managing the Warriors’ precarious position is likely Dunleavy or Kirk Lacob’s job now, adding another layer of variability to a summer always bound to include significant roster changes. Buckle up, Dub Nation. The offseason has only just begun.