Back in October of 2022, a video of Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole during a team practice began to spread. Poole, Green, and the Warriors tried to downplay the incident to the media, but the team was never able to truly recover from it. The defending champions ended up finishing with just the sixth-best record in the Western Conference, and LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers bounced them out of the playoffs in the second round.

Fast forward over six months, and Poole recently got honest with the media on his relationship with Green, per a tweet from the NBA on ESPN’s Twitter account:

Jordan Poole commented on where his relationship with Draymond stands. pic.twitter.com/08SQnjhvuI — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 15, 2023

“I don’t have no answer for you. … It’s just been business. It’s been basketball.”

Jordan Poole, 23, has played four years in the NBA, all as a member of the storied Warriors franchise. He averaged 20.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.3 blocks, and 3.1 turnovers per game across 82 appearances this season (43 starts).

The former struggled to shoot the ball efficiently from the field in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Poole’s 43.0% field-goal percentage was the second-lowest of his pro career.

Poole’s future with the Warriors is up in the air at this juncture for more reasons than one. Aside from the Green punching incident, Poole also underperformed massively in the second round of the postseason. In Golden State’s Game 6 loss against the Lakers, Poole scored seven points on just 3-for-10 shooting from the field. The Warriors and Poole would be better off going their separate ways this summer.