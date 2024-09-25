The 2024-25 NBA season can't come soon enough for the Warriors. After missing the playoffs for the third time in the last five seasons, Golden State underwent major offseason changes, as Klay Thompson and Chris Paul were replaced by De'Anthony Melton, Buddy Hield, and Kyle Anderson. This is still Stephen Curry's team, but the Warriors are going to find out a lot about themselves in training camp, particularly regarding Brandin Podziemski.

Fresh off his All-Rookie season, Podziemski is looking to solidify himself as a player his team can lean on when Curry is on and off the court. Someone is going to have to step up with Thompson gone in order for the Warriors to remain a championship contender, and after refusing to trade him in the offseason, Podziemski seems like the obvious choice.

Recently, the young Warriors guard discussed his mindset and that of the team's with Laura Britt of NBC Sports, claiming that a new energy surrounds the team the week before training camp.

“I think the goal in training camp is obviously (that) you want to win, but you also want to see different lineup combinations — what works and what doesn't. We have two new assistant coaches in Jerry Stackhouse and Terry Stotts, so hearing their input of offense and defense and what they are going to implement in our culture that we have,” Podziemski explained, via Warriors on NBCS. “It's about learning those things. Learning who plays well with who — I think that's the biggest thing in training camp going into the regular season.

“I feel like we are young. We are youthful. Obviously, our new pieces — De'Anthony [Melton], Buddy [Hield], Kyle [Anderson], and our draft pick Quinten [Post] — it just feels like something new. With Klay [Thompson] and Chris [Paul] gone, it is going to be different, but I just think we are full of energy and ready to go and see where we can take it.”

A 46-36 season was not good enough for the Warriors to earn an actual playoff spot last season, as they were eliminated by the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament. It seems like the championship Golden State won in 2022 was a long time ago, as the changes they have made this offseason have in a way transitioned them into a new era.

New faces and the reconstruction of the roster should be refreshing for the Warriors, which is why Podziemski pointed out the new energy that exists with the team. Whether or not this motivation and will to succeed impacts the Warriors in a positive way to begin the new 2024-25 season is yet to be determined.