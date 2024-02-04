Brandin Podziemski falls to injury during Warriors-Hawks game.

Brandin Podziemski fell to an apparent injury after falling awkwardly in the Golden State Warriors game against the Atlanta Hawks. It didn't look good, as he immediately limped on the court. Eventually, the rookie guard was taken back to the locker room for further evaluation.

The Hawks inbounded the ball and Podziemski fell over Trae Young. It's hard to tell exactly what happened to the Warriors guard. But it's clear his leg is bothering him.

Brandin Podziemski limped off the court after taking a hard fall. Hope he’s okay 🙏 pic.twitter.com/PjP2SaeUOZ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 4, 2024

Nearly as soon as the timeout was called, Brandin Podziemski was spotted walking back to the locker room, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic. He wasn't limping as bad as when he first sustained the injury. But it's still not an ideal situation for the Warriors.

Brandin Podziemski to the locker room during the timeout. Came down strange on his right leg. In some obvious pain. pic.twitter.com/0NBqBrqF5s — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 4, 2024

Brandin Podziemski has been a gem for this Warriors team. He's played incredibly well and fits the offensive scheme well. His shooting prowess has been key to his success. Before falling to injury, the rookie guard recorded seven points and three rebounds in 10 minutes of playing time.

This season in general has been solid for the rookie guard. Brandin Podziemski is averaging 9.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. That kind of consistency will always get him playing time. Additionally, his future is bright as that kind of production can easily be built upon.

Hopefully, the injury isn't too serious. If it is, the Warriors could be in trouble. But only time will tell what kind of injury Brandin Podziemski sustained. Golden State will evaluate their rookie guard for the time being and release more information when they can. With that said, keep an eye on Podziemski updates.