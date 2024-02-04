Klay Thompson has been a ‘closer' for the Golden State Warriors for many years in pursuit of four NBA championships under Coach Steve Kerr. Now Thompson is being relegated to the bench in favor of a rookie who has surpassed him in the clutch moments.

As the Warriors' season continues to unfold, fans await the closing of February 8's trade deadline with bated breath.

A Western Conference rival is rumored to be eyeing a star Warriors forward with the deadline just days away. Kerr spoke glowingly about Jonathan Kuminga amid the young forward's meteoric rise as one of the team's new go-to guys.

On Saturday, Kerr faced the music at a press conference regarding his late game lineup choices and the difficult decisions he's been forced to make recently.

Kerr Speaks on Podziemski, Thompson Late Game Roles 

Kerr and the Warriors have opted for a younger lineup late in games with the Polish American Podziemski taking Thompson's place in the lineup.

The decision to bench NBA Top 75 all-time list member Thompson in favor of the rookie didn't come easily but Kerr said he won't hesitate to continue doing it, as long as it's working out in the Warriors' favor.

Curry, Warriors Tangle with Young, Hawks

The Warriors remained in 12th place in the Western Conference heading into Saturday night's tussle with the Atlanta Hawks in Georgia.

The Dubs are 3.5 games behind the Dallas Mavericks for the eighth seed in the West. Their lineup has undergone changes this entire season but now Kerr and the Warriors appear to be finding their sea legs.

Time will tell if it's enough to seize back control of a playoff spot in a vibrant and unpredictable Western Conference, but for Kerr and the Warriors, a youth infusion appears to be helping for the time being.

 