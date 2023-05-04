Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are gunning to even up their series against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. In the meantime, NBA media pundits are continuing to have a field day with legacy discourse between the two superstars. Brian Windhorst believes that when comparing Curry and James, it is important to make a certain distinction.

"I wrote a story 5 years ago where I made the argument that Steph Curry was already a top 10 player because of his accomplishments and the way he changed the game. Mr. Curry is not LeBron James… Steph's teams were always better." — Brian Windhorstpic.twitter.com/ZHBOwEjgmi — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 4, 2023

“Even this series they’re [the Warriors] favored, maybe they’re not favored now… but it wasn’t always just Steph and LeBron. I think it’s more important not to criticize Steph, but there is a gulf here.”

Brian Windhorst believes that although there is an argument to be made for Curry being amongst the Top 10 players of all-time, saying he is better than LeBron James is out of the question. Curry might have changed the game and had a lot of team success, but Windhorst says Curry can simply never be considered the same caliber overall player as James.

Windhorst attacks the argument that Curry has won so many games and NBA Finals over James. He emphasizes that Curry and his Warriors have always had better teams than what James has played on, so it hasn’t just been Curry vs. James. To use the head to head matchups as a reason for Curry being better isn’t necessarily valid, as the Warriors have been a dynasty over the last decade.

Between Stephen Curry and LeBron James, they couldn’t care less about who will be considered the greater player when their careers are over. Right now, the only thing on either of their minds is Game 2 between the Warriors and Lakers on Thursday night. Brian Windhorst and the rest of the NBA media can handle the legacy talk.