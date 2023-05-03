Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Golden State Warriors lost a tough Game 1 against the Los Angeles Lakers, but fortunately for them that is why the NBA Playoffs are seven game series. Stephen Curry still has a chance to knock LeBron James out of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, subsequently inching closer than the Lakers star to a fifth ring. Stephen A smith personally believes that if Curry does get passed James and gets to five rings first, he will surpass James in the all-time great hierarchy.

"If Steph Curry beats LeBron in this series, and dare I say, wins his fifth NBA championship, we might have to remove LeBron James off of Mount Rushmore and put Steph Curry on it." 😳 @stephenasmith pic.twitter.com/9w3aPLGy84 — First Take (@FirstTake) May 3, 2023

“My Mount Rushmore is Jordan, LeBron, Kareem and Bill Russell…I believe that LeBron James is the second best player in the history of basketball..I’m looking at Steph, you’re 3-1 against him [LeBron James] in the NBA Finals…the greatness of Steph Curry, the greatest shooter on planet Earth, a two time MVP, a four-time champion, maybe five times…three of those titles he beat LeBron…I’m saying it’s a discussion if he beats LeBron and he wins a fifth chip, it’s a discussion that somebody can’t just dismiss.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Another day, another gargantuan take from Stephen A Smith. Although many will agree to disagree, it is hard to deny the numbers that Stephen A brings up. Regardless of who is on the Mount Rushmore of NBA greats, Stephen Curry has solidified that he belongs in the conversation.

If Stephen Curry surpasses LeBron James this season and beats him to five rings, there is no doubt he should belong in the conversation of greatest players of all time. At the end of the day, both Stephen Curry and LeBron James are legends of the game, and either one of them moving on in the Lakers vs. Warriors series will only add to their already hall-of-fame legacies.