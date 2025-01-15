After a stellar start to the season, the Golden State Warriors have spiraled out of control. The Warriors have been one of the worst teams in the NBA over the last few months, and there's an argument to be made that they hit rock bottom on Monday night.

Despite a strong performance from superstar point guard Stephen Curry, the Warriors didn't have enough in the tank to pick up a road win over the Toronto Raptors as they fell just short in a 104-101 loss. The Raptors are near the bottom of the Eastern Conference this season, so the result says a lot about where the Warriors are at right now.

After the game, Curry went a route that not many star players go when their team is slumping. He essentially said that while the Warriors should continue trying to improve the team, they shouldn't go out and make a “desperate” move to try to vault the team back into contention while jeopardizing the future outlook of the franchise.

After so many instances of star players urging their teams to make trades for other stars to improve in the short term, Curry's unorthodox comments about the Warriors' future shocked fans and pundits around the league. One of the people who was very surprised was ESPN's Brian Windhorst, and he expressed as much on NBA Today on Monday.

“I've never heard an interview like this from a player in midseason,” Windhorst said of the comments from the Warriors star. “I'm gonna try to point out that it was a cold. January Monday night in Toronto and maybe we shouldn't take declarations into too much account there. But on the other hand, you know those stages of loss? It sounds like Steph Curry is at acceptance stage. Because to me, I can't say for sure what conversations he's had with their front office, but my belief would be that he has communicated that with them as well. That there's no reason for you to go chasing something to fix a team that may be a desperate move. That is so unusual for a star player to say. … I'm gonna be honest with you, when you listen to him talk like that, it makes you wonder that the Warriors, who have been sniffing around a star player since last summer, instead of doing that they may do the opposite and make a trade to save money.”

Curry finished Monday's game with 26 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, but it wasn't enough to keep the Warriors from falling below .500 at 19-20. Now, the Warriors are all the way down in 12th place in the Western Conference and have won just four of their last 10 games. With the way the roster currently looks, Curry and company may be stuck battling for a play-in spot for the rest of the season whether they have another move to make or not.