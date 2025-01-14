As the Golden State Warriors look to the Feb. 6 trade deadline possibly for help, the need for it was amplified by the team losing to the Toronto Raptors on Monday night, 104-101. Warriors star Stephen Curry would comment on the team's future after the game along with head coach Steve Kerr who took full responsibility for what happened in the defeat.

It seemed so long ago how Golden State came out to a blazing 12-3 start to the season, but now they are one game below .500 after the disappointing loss to Toronto. Kerr would say that the loss is his “fault” and spoke about the lack of execution according to Anthony Slater.

“We just didn't get good looks, you know, didn't execute very well,” Kerr said. “We're disciplined enough, and that's my fault. I'm the coach of the team, I have to, I have to find a way to help this team, and I'm not doing a good job of that. We're down the stretch, we're not executing but that's happening throughout the game at both ends, missed rotations, missed coverages on defense, and then poor possessions offensively. It's one me.”

Expand Tweet

While the Warriors have had many frustrating losses this season, Kerr would make the case the one Monday night ranks close to the top.

“This is as frustrating a night as we had all season, this game was right there for us, and we just let him, let him get right back in it,” Kerr said. “And again, it's a lack of discipline in our coverages defensively, in our offensive execution. And I'm the coach so it's my fault.”

Warriors against giving away the future to maximize the present

Many within the Warriors such as Draymond Green have been against the approach of giving away their whole future to get most of the present. Kerr joins in as saying it would be “irresponsible” for the team to do such according to The Athletic.

“But you have to be realistic organizationally about where you are,” Kerr said. “And you have to mind what’s coming ahead in the future. I probably won’t be around, but I would tell you, if this organization gave away the next six or seven drafts for a wild swing, that would be the most irresponsible thing that they could do.”

“We want to maintain what has made us the Warriors, what’s made us into this organization,” Kerr continued. “That means we have to keep fighting. But it means handling the pain and the indignity of losing with a dignified response. I think that manifests itself in a lot of different ways. And one of those ways is don’t do anything crazy. Let’s maintain the integrity of the operation. I think everybody is on board with that and aligned with that. We all want the organization to do as well as possible going forward. And we all agree it would be really irresponsible to jeopardize the future to take a wild stab at something.”

Golden State is 19-20 which puts them 12th in the Western as they next take on the Minnesota Timberwolves.