Klay Thompson is still enjoying his annual offseason trip to China, soaking in the lavish reception he gets every time the Golden State Warriors star heads to the Far East. What better time to give fans an early glimpse at his latest signature shoe?

“Captain” Klay posted a pair of photos on Instagram featuring the KT9, his ninth signature sneaker with Chinese brand Anta. The shoe is directly inspired by Thompson's affinity for boating open waters, an interest he developed while helping lead the Warriors to four championships during his 12 year-tenure in the Bay Area.

Klay Thompson unveils his latest signature shoe, the Anta ‘Captain Klay’ KT 9, while touring in China 👀 (via @klaythompson / IG) pic.twitter.com/1ghbtnyTkJ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 27, 2023

Thompson's love of boating has only ingratiated him even further with Dubs fans across the globe. He routinely drives his boat from Tiburon across the San Francisco Bay to home games and practices at Chase Center. Who could forget his hilarious ride across choppy waters to celebrate the Warriors' 2022 championship with teammates and fans in downtown San Francisco?

Thompson's love of boat life extends beyond leisure, though. During his arduous two-and-a-half year recovery from a torn ACL and ruptured Achilles tendon, open waters provided Thompson a sense of mental solace that was otherwise tough to come by during the most difficult stretch of his career.

“It’s been so good for my mental health,” he told NBC Sports Bay Area in November 2021, two months before his long-awaited return to the floor. “When the days would get really tough, I would take a cruise into the city or toward Oakland or just be out in nature. It always helps.”

The Anta KT9 has yet to be officially released.