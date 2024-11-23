The Golden State Warriors are atop the Western Conference, and it's surprised former general manager Bob Myers and Kendrick Perkins. Both spoke on the NBA on ESPN and elaborated on how dominant they feel the Dubs have been.



“The Warriors have been poppin' in the West like Kendrick Lamar's new album,” Perkins said.



Kendrick Lamar's newest album GNX came out on Friday unexpectedly and has gained massive traction. After his ongoing battle with fellow rapper Drake, the announcement came as a shock. In Golden State's case, they've surprised many folks as well. From Chris Paul departing for San Antonio to Klay Thompson leaving for the Dallas Mavericks, the roster shakeup has been huge.



However, both Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are the mainstays from the dynasty. Despite them continuing to age, they've built a solid young core around them. For example, they have Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, Andrew Wiggins, and Buddy Hield.



While Curry has been the best player, he hasn't had to do everything. As a result, Golden State has the third-best offense in the league. On the flip side, they've excelled defensively, being the fifth-best team in that metric. They have a near 10-point differential when comparing the two metrics.

Bob Myers and Kendrick Perkins' compliments highlight Warriors capitalizing on weaker conference

When the camera turned to Myers, he showed love to his former team. Also, he mentioned a conversation with current executive Mike Dunleavy that they had in 2022, the year they won the NBA championship.



“I'm actually surprised the West hasn't looked as strong as I thought.” When I was there, I huddled up with Mike (Dunleavy) and he said ‘This is our chance because there's no dominant team.'



Dunleavy isn't wrong. Despite the amalgamation of talent in the Western Conference, there hasn't been a standout. It was the Phoenix Suns for a bit before Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal were injured. The same thing happened with the Los Angeles Lakers during the first two weeks of the season.



Regardless, Golden State is taking advantage of the lack of a dominant presence. While that might change during the season, seizing the moment is pivotal for them. For Curry, a fifth title would cement his legacy as one of the greats. Not to mention, it would add one more to arguably one of the most dominant franchises this century. However, there's much of the season left, so going through the ebbs and flows is essential to get a proper gauge of how far they can go.