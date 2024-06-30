The Golden State Warriors are waiving veteran guard Chris Paul after failing to find a trade for his $30 million salary, per TNT's Chris Haynes, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Expectedly, Paul had been at the center of trade rumors during the 2023-24 season. Spotrac noted that his $30 million contract for 2024-25 would be fully guaranteed if he stayed on the Warriors' roster past June 28.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski earlier reported that both Paul and the Warriors agreed to move the guarantee date from June 28 to June 30, providing Golden State extra time to consider potential trade scenarios.

The announcement followed reports that the Warriors are actively shopping both Wiggins and Paul in trade discussions, indicating a potential exit for Paul from Golden State as they work to overhaul their roster.

Chris Paul's season with the Golden State Warriors

Chris Paul posted averages of 9.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 6.8 assists in 58 games, mostly coming off the bench, with shooting percentages of 44.1% from the field and 37.1% from three-point range, a respectable but unremarkable performance. Despite distributing 6.8 assists per game in restricted playing time, he didn't exhibit his typical offensive efficiency or defensive effectiveness.

His high assist numbers were largely boosted by feeding Stephen Curry, who enjoyed another MVP-level season in 2023-24.

CP3 was originally traded from the Phoenix Suns to the Washington Wizards over the summer in the Bradley Beal deal, before being subsequently traded to the Golden State Warriors in exchange for Jordan Poole.

The Warriors had hoped that acquiring Paul would boost their championship aspirations, but they fell far short of contention this year.

Golden State ended the season in 10th place in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record, and their playoff hopes were dashed when they were eliminated by the Sacramento Kings in the Play-In Tournament.

A return to the Phoenix Suns?

Phoenix is currently seeking a point guard, and with Paul now a free agent, a reunion could be a possibility.

He played a pivotal role in transforming the Suns during his three seasons there, starting in 2020 when he was traded from the Thunder. His influence was significant in reshaping the team's culture, making Phoenix an attractive destination for players.

In his tenure with Phoenix, Paul averaged 15.1 points and 9.5 assists across 194 regular-season starts. His impact was immediate, guiding the Suns to their first NBA Finals appearance since 1993 in his debut season (2020-21).

He is also tied for second in assists per game in Suns' franchise history.

Paul's return to Phoenix would provide a much-needed playmaker for the Suns' offense, which struggled without a reliable point guard like him during the 2023-24 season, where neither Bradley Beal nor Devin Booker effectively filled that role.

Under new coach Mike Budenholzer, the Suns are reportedly seeking a new point guard, but it remains unclear how a new addition would fit alongside stars like Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, and Kevin Durant in their lineup.

As for the Warriors, they face a multitude of uncertainties heading into the 2024-25 season regarding their ability to contend for another title during the Stephen Curry era.