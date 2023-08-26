Golden State Warriors point guard Chris Paul recently created a viral, heartwarming moment. Paul was spending some quality time with Bianka Bryant, daughter of late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, and the two appeared to play a version of pat-a-cake, all captured on video by Bryant's wife Vanessa.

Chris Paul playing with Kobe Bryant's daughter Bianka is too wholesome 🥹 (via vanessabryant/IG)pic.twitter.com/412T2afknv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 25, 2023

Chris Paul, who was traded to the Warriors this offseason, and Kobe Bryant had several run-ins with one another during their respective illustrious NBA careers.

In 2011, the two faced off in the Western Conference quarterfinals. Bryant's Lakers would go on to dispatch Paul's New Orleans Hornets in six games.

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

In the summer of 2012, the two legendary guards nearly became teammates on the Lakers. However, NBA commissioner David Stern, then temporarily in control of New Orleans' decision-making process, voided the trade because he thought it would shift the power balance in the league too dramatically.

Instead, Paul would end up down the Staples Center hallway from Bryant as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers, and the two would play one another four times a season for the next several years.

Of course, the NBA world was shocked and devastated when Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and several others passed away in a horrific helicopter crash outside Los Angeles in January 2020.

Paul was among the many NBA stars who would pay tribute to Bryant in the aftermath.

Now, six-year-old Bianka is getting a chance to spend time with one of her late father's high-profile friends, and it's good to see Paul stepping into that role and providing some fellowship for the Bryant family in what is undoubtedly still a very difficult time.