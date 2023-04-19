Draymond Green will probably not be found on most of his fellow NBA players’ Christmas lists, but that does not mean they won’t defend him when they see fit. The four-time NBA Champion was suspended for stomping Domantas Sabonis Monday night and will miss Game 3 of the first-round of the NBA Playoffs between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings.

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard was beside himself after learning of the league’s decision. He had previously defended Green for what some perceived as an excessively violent action. The All-NBA guard echoed the sentiment of many enraged fans when he took to Twitter Tuesday.

“A suspension is crazy.”

A suspension is crazy . 🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/8aNWJvarKT — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) April 19, 2023

The man widely considered the heart and soul of the Warriors was ejected with over seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter of Game 2 with his team down by four. They lost 114-106, as the Kings caught fire following Green’s dismissal. Lillard entered the NBA the same year as Green (2012), so he is well-aware of his antagonistic nature and has witnessed it up close when their teams battled in the postseason. Even so, he did not consider the incident to be worthy of harsh discipline.

Sabonis grabbed Green’s leg, which prompted the forward to retaliate while attempting to break free. The ejection potentially lost Golden State the game. Draymond Green constantly patrols the court on the defensive end, so his absence is a big blow to a team that has surprisingly struggled in that area this season.

His aforementioned reputation could have played a role in the suspension, as Commissioner Adam Silver might have felt it necessary to be strict on a “repeat offender.” Damian Lillard’s vocal displeasure will not overturn the NBA’s ruling, but his reaction, as well as that of the fans, could force Silver to really think before a similar situation occurs in the future.