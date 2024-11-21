The Golden State Warriors are off to a red-hot start to the 2024-25 season, but their rotation took a massive hit on Wednesday. Guard De'Anthony Melton, who has missed the last two games due to a sprained left ACL, is undergoing knee surgery and will miss the rest of the season, according to the team.

Melton was a big piece of this Warriors team on both ends of the floor. He provided versatility on offense as someone who could knock down open 3-pointers and also handle the ball as a secondary playmaker. Defensively, he is one of the best guard defenders in the NBA. The Warriors will certainly miss his impact in all aspects of the game.

Melton was averaging 10.3 points per game in six games this season while shooting 37.1% from 3-point range on nearly six attempts a night. The Warriors are currently in first place in the Western Conference at 10-3 and will now have to find a way to replace Melton's production in the lineup.

This story will be updated.